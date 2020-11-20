Dems Propose DHS Overhaul, Reining in 'Acting' Officials

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee unveiled legislation Thursday that would implement wide-reaching, if modest, changes to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a major target for progressives during the Trump administration. Among other provisions, the DHS Reform Act of 2020 would rein in the use of "acting" officials serving in senior positions, overhaul accountability procedures, revamp civil rights protections and encourage less-lethal encounters with departmental officers. These measures come amid frequent criticism of the Trump administration from Capitol Hill and the judiciary for its reliance on nonconfirmed officials to serve in Senate-confirmable positions. This past week a federal judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS