EU Formulating 'World First' Green Language For Investors

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 12:33 PM GMT) -- The European Commission is seeking responses from the financial sector on proposals for defining which economic activities can be classed as "environmentally sustainable" as the European Union attempts to draft a common language for investors on climate change. The consultation will look at the first group of criteria that will be implemented under the EU's so-called taxonomy regulation, which outlines a bloc-wide classification system of environmentally friendly activities. The regulation "will be instrumental in channeling investment to green and sustainable projects," Mairead McGuinness, financial services commissioner, financial stability, said on Friday. The regulation, which the EU says will help create the...

