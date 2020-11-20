Texas Tech Branch Beats Age Bias Suit At State High Court

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso on Friday ditched a longtime administrative employee's age discrimination suit after the state's Supreme Court overturned two lower court orders and ruled she hadn't shown the school hired a younger worker to replace her. In an opinion penned by Justice Jeffrey S. Boyd, the court determined Loretta Flores failed to establish a prima facie case that she was discriminated against when she was moved to a new department and given a new job — and a salary cut — during changes to the school's leadership structure starting in 2014. While Flores had demonstrated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS