DOL Hit With Suit To Let Ex-Felon Serve As Union Official

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor should let a Massachusetts man convicted of drug trafficking serve as a union official despite a labor law prohibiting former felons from doing so for 13 years, the man said in a petition in federal court in that state. Brian Hatch argued in the petition Thursday that the DOL should release him from the prohibition and allow him to serve as a union steward for Teamsters Local 25, because he meets the exception under the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act. "Since 2013, petitioner has pursued a clear and uninterrupted path demonstrating rehabilitation within the meaning of...

