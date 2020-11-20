NLRB Official Says Coffee Shop's 'Leads' Can Vote For Union

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board regional director said a bargaining unit at a Wisconsin coffee shop can include two workers who serve as "leads" in the kitchen and the coffee bar, rejecting the employer's claims that the two have supervisory duties that bar them from voting on union representation. Jennifer A. Hadsall, who heads the NLRB's Minneapolis office, said Thursday that a unit of seven workers at Wonderstate Coffee in Milwaukee could vote on whether to be represented by Local 344 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The proposed unit would include baristas, cashiers, kitchen staff, the kitchen lead and the...

