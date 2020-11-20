Florida Lawyer Says Christian Facebook Posts Got Him Fired

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- A fired lawyer sued a domestic violence center in Florida federal court Friday, claiming the nonprofit gave him grief for his Christian Facebook posts and back problems before firing him despite his "exemplary" performance. Daniel Blattner filed a complaint in Tampa federal court alleging that Community Action Stops Abuse Inc. forced him to work in a humiliating environment, wrongly backed a Blattner subordinate in a dispute and ultimately sent him packing due to his Christian faith, disability and age. "CASA's discriminatory treatment created an unnecessary hostile environment," the complaint said. "Throughout plaintiff's tenure at CASA, he was an exemplary employee."...

