Puma Attacks FIFA's 'World Cup' Trademark At USPTO

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- Puma has filed a new case at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to cancel some of FIFA's trademark registrations for soccer's "World Cup," arguing the term is merely a generic label for any major international sporting event. In a case instituted Wednesday at USPTO's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Puma said that FIFA — the world governing body for soccer — should not be allowed to own exclusive rights to such a simple term by itself. "The term 'World Cup' refers to any high-level global competition or tournament involving the world's best athletes or participants in a particular sport...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS