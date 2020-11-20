11th Circ. Blocks Fla. Conversion Therapy Bans

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday blocked local bans on "conversion therapy" implemented by Boca Raton and Palm Beach County, ruling that the ordinances violate the First Amendment by impermissibly curbing therapists' speech. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court reversed a lower court's denial of an injunction against local ordinances banning controversial therapies called sexual orientation change efforts because the content-based restrictions on speech could not stand up to strict scrutiny. The county and the city argued that they had a compelling governmental interest to protect minors from the harm caused by the therapy and can limit professional speech or conduct....

