Blackbaud Faces Class Suit Over Ransomware Attack

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- Blackbaud Inc. was hit Friday with a proposed class suit claiming the cloud-based software and service provider failed to safeguard users' personal information and did not notify them until months after a ransomware attack compromised their information. In a suit filed in federal court in Tampa, plaintiff Heidi Imhof says Blackbaud's failure to implement adequate cybersecurity procedures and protocols have now forced her and other users affected by the data breach to scramble to protect their information from theft. "Plaintiffs and class members have had to spend, and will continue to spend, significant amounts of time and money in an...

