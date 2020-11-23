Merck Again Denied In Bid To Arbitrate Vaccine Antitrust Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday refused for a second time to force doctors' practices into arbitration on proposed class action claims that Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. unlawfully overpriced vaccines, finding that discovery mandated by the Third Circuit shows they're too far removed from the arbitration provisions. The arbitration language was in contracts between Merck and the physician buying groups, or PBGs, that the doctors' practices used to purchase vaccines in bulk, not the practices themselves, according to U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner. Discovery, which was mandated after the Third Circuit found a previous rejection of arbitration to be...

