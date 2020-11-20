NJ Judges Face Uphill Privacy Battle Despite New Protections

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- The vast frontier of the internet will remain a daunting landscape for judges in New Jersey looking to corral their public information under a new law barring the online posting of their home addresses and phone numbers, which followed a shooting at U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' residence that left her son dead and husband wounded. Removing such material will be challenging for jurists seeking protection under the bill New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday, experts said. The law is known as Daniel's Law in honor of Judge Salas' son, Daniel Anderl, who was gunned down July 19 in...

