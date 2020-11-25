AIG Says Defunct Law Firm's £1.6M Debt Not Covered

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 5:09 PM GMT) -- AIG fought back against a financier's suit claiming the insurer is on the hook for more than £1.6 million ($2 million) because a law firm customer collapsed before turning over funds it was hired to collect, saying the collection work didn't qualify under the policy as litigation practice. To fall within the insuring clause of the policy, the liability had to occur during "the conduct of litigation," AIG said in its defense, filed in the High Court case on Nov. 18. "Properly construed," that encompasses proceedings in courts only, the insurer said. The work done by law firm Seth Lovells LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS