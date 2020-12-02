Saudi Claims Fraud Dispute Settlement Sinks Follow-On Suit

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 4:43 PM GMT) -- A Saudi Arabian businessman has asked a London court to force his former partner to abandon litigation in Saudi Arabia stemming from a lawsuit in England over the ownership of three property developments, arguing that the claims are precluded by a settlement that ended the English legal proceedings in 2019. Khalid Abdullah Al-Hezaimi said in court documents filed on Nov. 18 that a midtrial settlement, which ended a lawsuit claiming he defrauded his former business partner out of £35 million ($47 million) in property developments, settled all claims arising from that suit. "On a proper construction of the settlement agreement all and...

