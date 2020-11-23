Feds Say No Privilege For Ex-Theranos CEO In Fraud Case

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 12:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. government is asking a California federal judge to make the former CEO and founder of Theranos turn over witness interviews and other documents relating to allegations that she and her partner sold blood-testing technology they knew didn't work, saying she can't assert attorney-client privilege for work done for the now-defunct company. In a motion filed Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said Elizabeth Holmes can't show the interviews and other documents were created by the company's lawyers for her, personally, rather than for the company. According to the motion, when Theranos ceased operations in...

