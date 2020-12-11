International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Foley Hoag

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Foley Hoag has helped nations like Mauritius, Bangladesh and Uruguay score big wins in several important investor-state arbitrations, averting damages claims from investors seeking millions or even billions of dollars, which has landed the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. Foley Hoag's international litigation and arbitration practice group, which includes eight distinct areas of practice, is one of the firm's five legal departments. All told, the firm has 86 distinct practice areas. The international litigation and arbitration group boasts 43 full-time attorneys and eight law clerks, the majority of whom are based in Washington, D.C., while...

