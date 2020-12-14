International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Hughes Hubbard

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:36 PM EST) -- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP helped secure wins before the Swiss Supreme Court confirming that the Ukraine-Russia bilateral investment treaty applies to Ukrainian investments in Crimea and helped establish a compensation fund for accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, landing it among Law360's 2020 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. The firm's international arbitration team is composed of roughly 40 lawyers spread across New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Paris. About a quarter of the team focuses on investment treaty cases, while the rest specialize in commercial arbitration. Many also do litigation. Although it's not the largest firm with an international...

