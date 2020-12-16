International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Sidley

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP notched big wins in disputes around the globe, including a favorable World Trade Organization ruling on behalf of Qatar's beIN sports broadcasting group against Saudi Arabia and a successful defense of Peru over an investor's claims of more than $120 million, landing the firm a place on Law360's International Arbitration Groups of the Year. With a practice that comprises more than 60 lawyers worldwide — a number the firm expects to keep growing — Sidley has grabbed headlines in several noteworthy cases, including one over a $734 million arbitral award for Vantage Deepwater Co. against Petrobras over a canceled...

