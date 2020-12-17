International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Squire Patton

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:55 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP attorneys led Turkmenistan to a rare unanimous arbitration dismissal under the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes arbitration rules by identifying a "fundamental flaw" in claims brought by a Turkish investor, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 International Arbitration Practice Groups of the Year. Squire Patton's international dispute resolution practice group is large and growing, composed of more than 140 lawyers across 20 offices around the world. "We are something like plus-15 new partners just in the last two years," partner and practice co-chair Stephen Anway told Law360. The firm has grown strategically, he...

