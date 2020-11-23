Samsung Can't Slip Android IP Suit Under Two-Dismissal Rule

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has ruled that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. must face claims that it infringed St. Clair Intellectual Property's computer power management patents, shutting down the technology giant's claim that a rule barring plaintiffs from refiling previously dismissed claims ends the case. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark on Thursday denied Samsung Electronics Co.'s bid for summary judgment, finding that while St. Clair voluntarily dismissed two previous suits over the same alleged infringement claims, the so-called two-dismissal rule doesn't scrap the third case because the defendants were substantially different Samsung entities. In the first complaint filed in 2011, referred...

