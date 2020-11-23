Greenberg Traurig Clears Conflict Inquiry In $1B Fraud Case

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:46 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Friday found that potential conflicts of interest do exist between several attorneys representing a pharmacy owner and pharmacies accused of a $1 billion insurance scheme, but waived the conflicts pertaining to a pair of Greenberg Traurig LLP lawyers. In the suit, the government alleges that pharmacy owner Larry Smith, seven pharmacies and several other individuals conspired to deceive tens of thousands of patients and more than 100 doctors across the country in an elaborate scheme that attempted to bilk private health care insurers out of $931 million. Prosecutors raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS