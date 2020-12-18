The Top Takeaways For UK Insurance Lawyers From 2020

Law360, London (December 18, 2020, 6:43 PM GMT) -- The U.K. insurance and pensions industries may have taken a battering in 2020 from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year will most likely be remembered for the unprecedented response of regulators to the crisis. The Financial Conduct Authority took center stage this year not only in intervening to resolve legal disputes between businesses and insurers from the first lockdown, but also in providing a neat fix for a pricing issue that has been a lightning rod for criticism against the insurance industry for more than two years. Even as The Pensions Regulator provided struggling companies with breaks...

