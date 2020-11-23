RBS Beats Ex-Client's Suit Blaming Bank For Insolvency

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 6:22 PM GMT) -- A London judge dismissed a suit Monday accusing Royal Bank of Scotland of issuing checks worth thousands of pounds without proper authorization, putting a television advertising company on the road to insolvency. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill said that Christopher Nigel Roberts had failed to demonstrate why the limitation period in his suit accusing the bank of not following normal procedure when authorizing payments worth £265,000 ($353,000) from Vision TV Ltd.'s account should be extended. The checks at the heart of the dispute were paid between October 2006 and May 2007, more than 12 years prior to the date Roberts — who...

