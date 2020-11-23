Art Dealer Ducks Jail Despite 'Fake' Picasso Email

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 5:59 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday stopped short of opening committal proceedings against an art dealer despite "strong" evidence she forged an email from Microsoft's late co-founder to justify her £12 million ($16 million) lawsuit for the right to sell a Pablo Picasso painting. High Court Judge William Trower rejected an application to launch legal proceedings that could have resulted in jail or penalties for Astrid-Caroline Cole, an art dealer suing over Picasso's 1932 painting "The Rescue." Cole claims the painting's owners — rare violin dealers Sean, Lauren and David Carpenter — reneged on a verbal promise to pay her commission for finding a buyer....

