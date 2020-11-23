Trade Groups Press Case In CFPB Payday Rule Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- Two payday lender trade groups told a Texas federal judge on Friday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau still hasn't shown why it should be allowed to move forward with the remainder of its 2017 payday lending rule, pressing to bring their more than two-year-old court challenge to a close. The Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd. and the Consumer Service Alliance of Texas have been squaring off with the CFPB in dueling summary judgment bids now focused on the payday rule's so-called payments provisions, which imposed restrictions on payday lender practices for collecting payments from borrowers' bank accounts....

