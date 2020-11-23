3 Firms Direct SPAC Deal Forming $2B Software Developer

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- New Jersey-based AvePoint has agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition company to create a single software developer valued at about $2 billion in a deal built by Cooley, Latham and Goodwin, the companies said Monday. The deal features AvePoint Inc. merging with Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity will use the AvePoint name while trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "AVPT," according to a statement. AvePoint is a software developer that partners with Microsoft Corp. to provide data management services to enterprises that use the Microsoft cloud. The company boasts of being the...

