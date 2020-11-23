Landlord On Hook For NY Sports Club Tanning Center Lease

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- A Manhattan landlord lost a bankruptcy court fight in Delaware Monday over claims that it got burned when a tanning salon licensed to use space in a Town Sports International site in Manhattan was left behind in a Chapter 11 lease rejection move by the gym chain. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi threw shade on Broadway Mercer Associates' argument that regular lease rejection protections and court precedents for landlords don't apply to the space-sharing licensing deal that a TSI affiliate, New York Sports Clubs, had at its Mercer Street location. TSI reported that it expected to close Monday on an...

