Skadden Taps Jones Day Ace To Lead Supreme Court Group

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:50 AM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has nabbed Jones Day LLP appellate litigator Shay Dvoretzky to launch its new U.S. Supreme Court practice, becoming the latest New York-based litigation powerhouse to start focusing more on the high court. Dvoretzky, who spent nearly 20 years at Jones Day, "will be a valuable addition to our litigation capabilities, as clients increasingly hire firms that can take a case from inception all the way to the Supreme Court," Jennifer Bragg, head of Skadden's D.C. litigation practice, said in a statement Monday. In an interview with Law360 on Monday, Dvoretzky said he was drawn...

