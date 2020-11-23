SPAC Links Up With 2 Cos. To Form $1.35B Telehealth Giant

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:33 PM EST) -- A special purpose acquisition company launched by serial blank check company creator GigCapital Global unveiled plans Monday to merge with digital health care provider UpHealth and telemedicine solutions provider Cloudbreak to forge a publicly traded telehealth business with an enterprise value of $1.35 billion, in a deal guided by DLA Piper, Husch Blackwell and Sidley Austin. GigCapital2, working with DLA Piper, said in a news release that its two separate merger agreements with UpHealth Holdings Inc. and Cloudbreak Health LLC would culminate in the combined entity being named UpHealth Inc. and debuting on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS