State Dept. To Pilot 'Visa Bond' Program To Deter Overstays

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- Foreign citizens may soon have to put up thousands of dollars to secure visitor visas to the U.S. under a new pilot program, announced Monday, to crack down on visa overstays. The U.S. Department of State's six-month pilot, which will begin in December, would permit consular officers to require applicants for B-1 tourist visas or B-2 business visas from countries with overstay rates higher than 10% to put up a "visa bond," which will range from $5,000 to $15,000. The pilot will primarily target applicants from countries in Africa and the Middle East, including Afghanistan, Iran, Liberia, Libya, Syria and Sudan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS