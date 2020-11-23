UK Logistics REIT Prices $332M Green Bond Issuance

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- U.K. real estate investment trust Tritax Big Box on Monday priced a £250 million (about $332 million) green bond issuance, which will finance logistics properties and projects that meet a range of sustainability criteria. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC said that proceeds from the notes will go toward financing or refinancing green projects that fit within the company's green finance framework, the announcement said. The framework, which Tritax Big Box debuted last week, is intended to align with the Loan Market Association's 2020 green loan principles as well as the 2018 green bond principles administered by the International City/County Management Association,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS