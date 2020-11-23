UK's CMA Mulling Complaint Over Coming Google Changes

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Monday it is reviewing a complaint from a coalition of online marketers contending that changes Google plans to implement to its browser will further cement the search and advertising giant's "dominance of online business." A representative for the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Monday that the agency has received a complaint from the group Marketers for an Open Web over Google's so-called "Privacy Sandbox" technology, which the company plans to roll out early next year. "We take the matters raised in the complaint very seriously, and will assess them carefully with a view...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS