Publisher Says Fox Rothschild Violated Legal Ethics

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:29 PM EST) -- The publisher of Business Insurance has asked a New York federal judge to sanction Fox Rothschild LLP, alleging the firm violated professional legal ethics in trying to represent the publisher in one action while simultaneously suing it in another on behalf of the publication's former CEO. Beacon Intercontinental Group Inc. and its subsidiary Business Insurance Holdings Inc. on Friday asked the court to toss the entire suit by Business Insurance's former owner, Adam Potter, who alleged that Beacon breached the purchase agreement in not allowing Potter's counsel to represent both Potter and BIH in a suit against them. In the alternative,...

