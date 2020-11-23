Ex-Mine Owner Tells DC Circ. Fraud Charges Time-Barred

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The ex-owner of an Afghan marble mining company convicted of fraud and money laundering told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that some of the counts against him were time-barred. Aaron Schwartz of Seiden Law Group PC, representing Azam Doost, told a three-judge panel that the Wartime Suspension of Limitations Act — meant to establish a wartime pause on the expiration of government fraud claims — did not apply to some of Doost's charges. Schwartz said the appeals court should toss the charges because the trial court improperly determined the WSLA factored in and allowed the charges to proceed. Doost was convicted of fraud and...

