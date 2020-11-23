Ex-NJ City Workers Say Corruption Claims Got Them Fired

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- Two former employees of Camden, New Jersey's public housing agency launched a lawsuit on Saturday claiming they were fired for exposing misconduct that included alleged sexual harassment of residents by a maintenance supervisor. Gary Evangelista and Kaberia Fussell alleged that the Housing Authority of the City of Camden and its top brass retaliated against them for reporting the claimed harassment, as well as raising concerns about a purported scrap metal theft scheme and favoritism for certain tenants they say should have been evicted. Evangelista and Fussell, who respectively held the titles of security supervisor and housing specialist, say their firings violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS