Albright Lifts Limits On Venue, Jurisdiction Discovery

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:42 PM EST) -- After the Federal Circuit granted bids to transfer patent cases out of the Western District of Texas over the last few months, Judge Alan Albright has lifted restrictions on discovery related to where patent cases can be filed and which cases can be heard in his court. In a Nov. 19 standing order, Judge Albright ended all numerical limits on discovery related to venue and jurisdiction for patent cases in the Western District of Texas' Waco division, while ordering that discovery must be completed within six months after filing a transfer motion. Judge Albright — the nation's busiest patent judge —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS