EEOC Likely To Win Pay Bias Trial Against Baltimore Library

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The Baltimore public library system suffered pushback Monday from a Maryland federal judge who seemed poised to hand the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission a victory in a bench trial over claims that the Enoch Pratt Free Library illegally underpaid female workers. While hearing roughly 90 minutes of closing arguments that capped a five-day remote bench trial in the gender pay discrimination case, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said the evidence and testimony presented appeared to support EEOC's claim that the library system is in violation of the Equal Pay Act by paying five female librarians less than a male counterpart even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS