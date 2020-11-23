Sierra Club Says Calif. Dam Hasn't Gotten Proper Review

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club and other environmental groups asked a California state court to block a new dam project that will provide water for agriculture that the coalition says was justified by an environmental review that suffered from a host of deficiencies. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and others on Friday said the Del Puerto Water District did such a poor job evaluating the effects of its dam project, in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act, that its approval and environmental review should be tossed. "The district's plan to destroy this precious local landscape, and further strain the...

