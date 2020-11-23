Justices Won't Weigh In On Whether Title VII Covers Soldiers

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to hear a race bias case from a Black ex-Marine who argued that the D.C. Circuit's finding that Title VII did not apply to uniformed service members conflicted with the justices' blockbuster holding that the federal civil rights law bars discrimination against gay and transgender workers. The nation's highest court rejected Gary Jackson's July petition for certiorari, despite his claim that the precedent surrounding whether military members were shielded by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act was "replete with confusion and incoherence." "The issue presented — i.e., whether millions of uniformed servicepersons are protected...

