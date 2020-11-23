SEC Fights To Call Spartan 'Shell Factory' At Trial

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a Florida federal court on Friday to reject Spartan Securities' bid to block the use of the term "shell factory" in an upcoming trial over allegations that the broker-dealer was complicit in the creation of sham companies that allegedly fraudulently sold stock. The regulator wants to use what it feels is an accurate description in a trial currently set for February over claims that Spartan and transfer agent Island Capital assisted a scheme to create sham companies and fraudulently sell stock on the over-the-counter markets. The regulator called it "astonishing" that Spartan, Island, and...

