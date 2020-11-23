Calif. Supreme Court Won't Hear Amazon Batteries Case

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of California won't review an appeals court holding that Amazon.com LLC can be held liable for the sale of allegedly faulty batteries through its online marketplace, leaving in place the only precedential opinion holding Amazon liable for a product sold through its site, an attorney for the plaintiff said. The court denied the petition Wednesday, after Amazon appealed the lower court's decision in September, asking the court to depublish the opinion so it couldn't be used as binding precedent, according to court documents. Jeremy Robinson of Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield LLP, representing Angela Bolger, said...

