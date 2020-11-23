7 National Security Names To Watch In The Biden Admin.

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden will nominate two women for national security and foreign policy roles, and a Cuban immigrant as secretary of Homeland Security, demonstrating that he intends to keep his campaign pledge to boost diversity in his administration. Seeking to draw a clear distinction from President Donald Trump, who called upon mostly white men with limited executive branch experience for his Cabinet, Biden's initial picks for senior national security officials are all Obama administration veterans from a variety of backgrounds. Biden said in a statement Monday that they are "experienced, crisis-tested leaders" with "unmatched" accomplishments in diplomacy and a "diversity of...

