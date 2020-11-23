SEC Urges China-Based Issuers To Beef Up Risk Warnings

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday urged China-based issuers to fully disclose risks regarding the reliability of their financial statements and related legal matters, marking the latest attempt by regulators to answer concerns that investors may not be getting full information. The SEC's disclosure guidance, posted on its website, is aimed at China-based companies that list on U.S. exchanges. Regulators have previously objected that they are often unable to inspect the audit work of such companies because the Chinese government restricts access on national security or state secrecy grounds, making it harder to verify financial statements. These alleged roadblocks...

