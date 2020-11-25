Danish Insurers Told To Pay Over £400K Security In Motor Suit

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 4:02 PM GMT) -- Two Danish insurers have been ordered by a London court to hand over a total of £420,000 ($560,000) as security for costs in a lawsuit that they have brought against a British company over the alleged poor handling of motor claims. Judge Andrew Baker told Qudos Insurance A/S to pay out £294,000 in security for costs to the High Court, in an order dated Nov. 20. The company, which is in bankruptcy, must pay by Dec. 11. The judge also ordered Gefion, which is in voluntary liquidation, to find £126,000 in security by Jan. 8. The money will cover potential costs...

