Ex-Trader Says Exit Package Didn't Cover Libor Fight Costs

Law360, London (November 26, 2020, 1:43 PM GMT) -- A former trader has alleged that a termination package paid to him by Rabobank did not cover the legal costs that he later racked up when fighting Libor-rigging investigations in the U.S. and Britain, which regulators ultimately dropped. Anthony Conti, a former derivatives trader at Rabobank, said in a Nov. 19 High Court filing that the Dutch lender must pay him back for the money he paid out to defend himself against criminal charges over his conduct while working at the bank. Rabobank has said that an employment termination settlement that Conti signed in 2009 bars him from suing the bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS