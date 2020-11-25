Even In Tropical Florida, Courts Can Still Freeze Debtor Assets

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 12:09 PM EST) -- Warm weather, sandy beaches, no state income tax: Florida's allure is as strong as ever and it continues to be an ideal relocation destination. Whether it is retirees, millennials or foreigners, people continue to move to Florida. In 2014, Florida overcame New York as the third most populous state in the U.S., behind only Texas and California.[1] In 2019, it was the second fastest growing state with an average of 950 people per day moving to Florida.[2] And even during the pandemic, Florida's largest counties continue to see new contracts for single-family homes and condominiums outpacing new contracts from the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS