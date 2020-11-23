IRS Nixes Purpose-Or-Use Test In Final Like-Kind Rules

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service will not subject property to a purpose-or-use test when determining like-kind exchange eligibility, the agency clarified Monday in final like-kind exchange regulations, thus undoing a provision previously included in proposed rules. The IRS preserved proposed regulations released in June that would have allowed property such as land, land improvements, and inherently permanent structures to be swapped in like-kind exchanges. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The IRS agreed with commenters who argued the agency shouldn't impose a purpose-or-use test because doing so would inappropriately limit the scope of real property under the auspices of Internal Revenue Code Section 1031, the agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS