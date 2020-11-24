Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple's Bottled Water Supplier Sues Cos. Over Dirty Delivery

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- Vita Water has filed a product liability suit against its bottled water suppliers in Texas federal court, alleging their first shipment to its largest customer, Apple, was so contaminated that live protozoa could be seen through a microscope "wriggling" in the water.

Salvare La Vita Water LLC — known as Vita Water — said in its lawsuit on Monday, filed against Crazy Bottling Co. LLC, Famous Mineral Water Co. LP and Famous Water Holdings LLC, that Apple canceled its contract with the company due to the contaminated shipment, and Vita Water was effectively driven out of business.

Vita Water also said...

