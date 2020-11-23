Ex-Fed Chair Yellen Is Biden's Pick For Treasury Secretary

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:17 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his nominee for Treasury secretary, picking the esteemed economist to become potentially the first woman to serve in the key Cabinet position, according to media reports on Monday. Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen is reportedly President-elect Joe Biden's choice for Treasury secretary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) If confirmed, Yellen, 74, would also become the first person to have held the top jobs at the U.S. Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Council of Economic Advisers, three of the U.S. government's most influential economic policymaking roles. Her expected selection for...

