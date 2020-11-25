Biden Leaning On Labor In White House Transition

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 11:52 AM EST) -- Union leaders have had President-elect Joe Biden's ear early in his transition to the White House, signaling that the self-professed "union man" aims to live up to that title by pushing a pro-labor agenda that makes workers' needs a key plank of his coronavirus plan and other reforms, labor officials and advocates say. Biden has tapped prominent labor movement figures to guide the transition at the federal labor agencies and has met with leaders of the AFL-CIO, the United Auto Workers, the Service Employees International Union and other labor groups to inform his plans, raising unions' hopes that workers will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS