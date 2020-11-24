Supreme Court Won't Weigh Nevada's FLSA Immunity Case

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up Nevada's challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling that said states cannot claim immunity from federal claims they voluntarily sent from state to federal court, allowing a wage collective action to proceed against the state department of corrections. Without providing an explanation, the justices on Monday rejected Nevada's petition that asked them to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision from last year and rule that states retain immunity from lawsuits raising federal claims even when they willingly transfer the action from a state court. The rejection leaves in place the appeals court's October 2019 ruling...

